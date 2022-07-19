Breaking News Live Updates July 19, 2022: Precautionary dose is needed as the protection against the virus declining, said Dr VK Paul, chair of the National Task Force on Covid-19, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, as India crossed the 200-crore-mark in vaccinations on Sunday. “We need to have an optimal protection beyond six months of the second dose. The precaution dose must be pushed in mission mode,” said Paul, adding, “The number of cases is rising in a number of countries.” “The pandemic is at a low phase and there is a fatigue in people’s mind. We need to make sure that we are fully protected,” he said. Paul said the government is “mindful of the fact that vaccine availability is not an issue”. “Now, the idea is to give a boost to the uptake of precautionary dose,” he said.Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa To Return After Five Years With Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar As Judges