Breaking News LIVE Updates, 2 June 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the number of districts where relaxations against COVID-19 curfew have been put in place to 64. The ‘Unlock’ process by the Yogi Adityanath government started on June 1 for 55 districts that had less than 600 active cases. As of now, 11 districts, including Delhi’s satellite city Noida under Gautam Buddh Nagar district and Ghaziabad are still under lockdown. Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) noted that at least 594 doctors have died during the second wave of the pandemic. In a much-needed relief, on the other hand, the CBSE finally decided to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in. The CBSE Class 12 results will now be evaluated on well-defined objective criteria. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Northern Railway Cancels 6 Trains Due to Poor Occupancy | Full List Here