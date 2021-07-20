Breaking News LIVE Updates, 20 July 2021: After a stormy beginning to the first day of the Monsoon Session, Parliament members will gather again today at 2 PM. Earlier on Monday, the Opposition raised a protest in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, refusing to let Prime Minister Narendra Modi even introduce his newly-inducted ministers. The Opposition has even criticised the government over phone tapping after the recent Pegasus list that reportedly targeted many journalists, activists and politicians came to light. Opposition leaders will also meet at Parliament today to take a final decision on whether to participate in the meeting of floor leaders of all parties called by PM Narendra Modi. In other news, a “red alert” has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra as the weather department expects heavy rains today. At least nine more people died on Monday due to rain-related activities in the area. Meanwhile, it is a rainy day again in Delhi and its neighbouring areas including Noida and Gurugram. The city is predicted to receive rainfall for the next two days. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Cop's Car Sinks Completely in Dwarka After Road Caves in Following Heavy Rains | WATCH