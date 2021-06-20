Breaking News LIVE Updates, 20 June 2021: India’s COVID-19 situation has improved as the number of infections drastically dropped. However, AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria has warned that a third wave is “inevitable” and could hit the country in “six to eight weeks”. With the easing of lockdown restrictions and the beginning of Unlock process in various cities, markets have begun to see large crowds, raising an alarm for another outbreak. Maharashtra has reported at least seven cases of the new “variant of interest” Delta-plus across three regions – Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Ratnagiri. Meanwhile, Telangana became the latest state to announce complete reopening. It also became the only state to announce the reopening of schools and colleges from July, a move that received heavy criticism. Stay tuned to this page for the latest breaking news and updates. Also Read - As Fear Over Third Wave Looms Large, Centre Cautions States on Easing of COVID Restrictions | Key Points