New Delhi: In the run-up to the forthcoming Assembly Elections 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies on Saturday in poll-bound West Bengal’s Kharagpur and Assam’s Chabua. The rallies are scheduled to be held at 11:15 am and 2:30 pm respectively. On the other hand, the BJP is planning to release its party manifesto for Tamil Nadu Election 2021, which will talk about schemes and development projects implemented by the Union Government in the state as well as those to come. The party which has inked the seat-sharing pact with its senior ally, AIADMK is contesting only 20 seats of the 234-member Assembly, for which polling will be held in a single phase on April 6. Also Read - Kamal Haasan Releases MNM's Manifesto For Tamil Nadu Polls, Promises to Bring Monorail in All Cities | Key Points

Live Updates

    Shatabdi Express FIre: About 7 am today, generator & luggage compartment of Shatabdi Express caught fire. It was immediately separated from the train. 4 fire tenders doused fire after breaking the window. No casuality, reason unknown on what caused fire, probe underway: Chief Fire Officer Sushil Kumar

    Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls review meet today over a matter related to doorstep delivery of ration scheme (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana), Delhi Food & Supply minister to also be present. This comes a day after the Centre stopped the UT Govt’s scheme, which was to be launched on 25th March.

    Coronavirus in India: India reports 40,953 new covid19 cases, 23,653 recoveries and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry


    Total cases: 1,15,55,284
    Total recoveries: 1,11,07,332
    Active cases: 2,88,394
    Death toll: 1,59,558
    Total vaccination: 4,20,63,392