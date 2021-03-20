New Delhi: In the run-up to the forthcoming Assembly Elections 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies on Saturday in poll-bound West Bengal’s Kharagpur and Assam’s Chabua. The rallies are scheduled to be held at 11:15 am and 2:30 pm respectively. On the other hand, the BJP is planning to release its party manifesto for Tamil Nadu Election 2021, which will talk about schemes and development projects implemented by the Union Government in the state as well as those to come. The party which has inked the seat-sharing pact with its senior ally, AIADMK is contesting only 20 seats of the 234-member Assembly, for which polling will be held in a single phase on April 6. Also Read - Kamal Haasan Releases MNM's Manifesto For Tamil Nadu Polls, Promises to Bring Monorail in All Cities | Key Points

