New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded the resignation of Anil Deshmukh after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the state Home Minister wanted his team member, arrested cop Sachin Vaze, to ‘collect’ Rs 100 crore per month. The Chief Ministers Office, however, said that the letter was not received from the IPS officers known official email id, even as Home Minister charged Singh with conspiracy and threatened to file a defamation case. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release its party manifesto for Tamil Nadu Election 2021 on Sunday. The manifesto will talk about schemes and development projects implemented by the Union Government in the state as well as those to come. The saffron party which has sealed the seat-sharing deal with AIADMK is contesting only 20 seats of the 234-member Assembly, for which polling will be held in a single phase on April 6. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in poll-bound states today. Yesterday, he had addressed rallies in West Bengal’s Kharagpur and Assam’s Chabua. Also Read - Param Bir Singh Claims Anil Deshmukh Asked Sachin Vaze To Collect Rs 100 Crore For Him Per Month | Highlights

