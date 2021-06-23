Breaking News LIVE Updates, 23 June 2021: The Health Ministry on Tuesday listed Delta Plus variant of coronavirus as a ‘Variant of Concern’ after 10 countries including India reported it. Moreover, at least 22 cases of Delta Plus have been detected across three states in India – Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the commercial rollout of Sputnik V vaccine has been pushed back by two more weeks due to supply issues. India has now become the second country after the US to record more than 3 crore COVID-19 cases. The grim landmark comes just 50 days after the country breached the 2 crore mark. Vaccinations also dropped on the second day after registering world record numbers of inoculations on Monday. In other news, Jet Airways may take the skies once again within six months time as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the resolution plan of the Kalrock-Jalan Consortium and gave a 90-day period to the DGCA and the Civil Aviation Ministry to allot the slots. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest and breaking news updates from India and across the world. Also Read - Jet Airways May Fly Again in 6 Months With NCLT's Nod to Resolution Plan | All You Need to Know