Breaking News Live Updates: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.0 Hits Uttarakhand

Breaking News Live Updates For September 25, 2023: Stay tuned to the LIVE blog for breaking news updates from India and across the world.

Updated: September 25, 2023 9:05 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Breaking News Live Updates: September 25, 2023.
Breaking News Live Updates: PM Modi will on Monday arrive in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal to address a public rally and give victory mantra to BJP workers. He will later in the day address ‘Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha’ in Dadiya village of Jaipur at 3:45PM, BJP had launched ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in Jaipur earlier this month. Parivartan Sankalp Yatra aims to reach 200 assembly constituencies in the state and cover a distance of over 9000 kilometres, thereby reaching out to more than 1 crore people.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi will also launch Rural Housing Justice Scheme in Chhattisgarh and for this, he will reach village Parsada (Sakri) of Takhatpur development block of Bilaspur district at 1:30 PM.

The IAF is also co-hosting the ‘Bharat Drone Shakti’ in partnership with the Drone Federation of India (DFI). This event will start on Monday and will continue till Tuesday.

Live Updates

  • Sep 25, 2023 9:01 AM IST

    Rajnath Singh to Visit Ghaziabad Today

    “Today, 25th September, I shall be in Ghaziabad to attend the Bharat Drone Shakti 2023, a drone exhibition cum display event. Shall also attend the unveiling ceremony of the IAF’s first C- 295 MW transport aircraft at Hindon Airbase. Looking forward to it,” tweets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

  • Sep 25, 2023 9:00 AM IST

    Earthquake of Magnitude 3.0 Hits Uttarakhand

    An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at around 8:35 am today: National Center for Seismology

  • Sep 25, 2023 8:22 AM IST

    Canada’s Defence minister describes relationship with India ‘important’; says his country will continue to pursue partnerships like Indo-Pacific strategy

  • Sep 25, 2023 8:21 AM IST

    Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties amid row over visa denial to Indian players

