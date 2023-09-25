live

Breaking News Live Updates: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.0 Hits Uttarakhand

Breaking News Live Updates For September 25, 2023: Stay tuned to the LIVE blog for breaking news updates from India and across the world.

Breaking News Live Updates: September 25, 2023.

Breaking News Live Updates: PM Modi will on Monday arrive in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal to address a public rally and give victory mantra to BJP workers. He will later in the day address ‘Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha’ in Dadiya village of Jaipur at 3:45PM, BJP had launched ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in Jaipur earlier this month. Parivartan Sankalp Yatra aims to reach 200 assembly constituencies in the state and cover a distance of over 9000 kilometres, thereby reaching out to more than 1 crore people.

Trending Now

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi will also launch Rural Housing Justice Scheme in Chhattisgarh and for this, he will reach village Parsada (Sakri) of Takhatpur development block of Bilaspur district at 1:30 PM.

The IAF is also co-hosting the ‘Bharat Drone Shakti’ in partnership with the Drone Federation of India (DFI). This event will start on Monday and will continue till Tuesday.

Stay tuned to the LIVE blog for breaking news updates from India and across the world.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES