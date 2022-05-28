Breaking News LIVE Updates 28 May 2022: The monkeypox virus has spread to more than 21 countries, with about 200 confirmed cases and over 100 suspected cases in nations where it is typically not found, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. The global health body has urged nations to increase surveillance of the infectious disease as outbreaks grow. According to Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, more cases of the rare viral illness will likely be reported as surveillance expands, but added that the recent spread is containable, CNBC reported.Also Read - Monkeypox: ICMR Says Children More At Risk, People With Travel History From THESE Countries Must Be Tested

Meanwhile, the overall flood situation in Assam has improved in the last six days even as over 5 lakh people remained affected in the state’s 10 districts with Nagaon, Cachar and Morigaon being the worst hit, officials said on Friday. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that since May 13, when the pre-monsoon flood began having its impact, 30 people, including children, died — 25 in floods and remaining five in landslides in different districts. Stay tuned to India.com for all the breaking and latest news from India and around the world. Also Read - West Bengal Asks Hospitals to Prepare Isolation Beds For Monkeypox Case