Breaking News LIVE Updates, September 28: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar raised issues of delay of visas in his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday. In response, Blinken said he is sensitive to the matter and will soon address it. "Bear with us," the top US diplomat said. The backlog of applications for visa has not been cleared for more than 800 days now, longest duration ever. US had stopped visa processing worldwide in March 2020 due to the pandemic. "We have a plan, when it comes to India, to address the backlog of visas that has built up. I think you'll see that play out in the coming months," Blinken said.

