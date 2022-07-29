Breaking News Live Updates July 29: A gang of miscreants allegedly hacked a Muslim youth to death on Thursday evening in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district, hours after the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visited the family of slain BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru, police said. The deceased Muslim youth has been identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The police sources suspect the incident to be a revenge killing allegedly by Hindutva activists, however, an official statement is yet to be made regarding the motive behind the murder. Prohibitory orders are clamped within the limits of four police stations in surrounding areas of Surathkal. The prohibitory orders will be clamped in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur till Saturday. Liquor shops have been closed down and police are not permitting more than five persons in a group. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - 'Will Get Burned': Xi Jinping On Call Warns Joe Biden Not To 'Play With Fire' On Taiwan

Live Updates

  • 7:00 AM IST

    The motive behind the incident and the identity of the culprits is being investigated… I appeal to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups: N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner

  • 6:59 AM IST

    All wine shops under the commissionerate limits will be closed for July 29. We have requested all Muslim leaders to perform their prayers at their homes, in the larger interest of the law and order of every locality. Due justice will be done quickly & fairly: NS Kumar, Mangaluru CP

  • 6:58 AM IST

    We are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident and a case of murder in Surathkal PS. Keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation in imp areas under Mangaluru city commissionerate, we’ve imposed prohibitory orders u/s 144: NS Kumar

  • 6:57 AM IST

    At around 8 pm (on July 28), there was an incident where a 23-year-old boy was brutally attacked by 4-5 people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal. The boy was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead: N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner

  • 6:55 AM IST

    We will do whatever is possible. If need be, if the situation says so, that the UP model is much stricter, we will not hesitate to do (adopt) it: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, after meeting the family of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru who was murdered