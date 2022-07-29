Breaking News Live Updates July 29: A gang of miscreants allegedly hacked a Muslim youth to death on Thursday evening in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district, hours after the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visited the family of slain BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru, police said. The deceased Muslim youth has been identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The police sources suspect the incident to be a revenge killing allegedly by Hindutva activists, however, an official statement is yet to be made regarding the motive behind the murder. Prohibitory orders are clamped within the limits of four police stations in surrounding areas of Surathkal. The prohibitory orders will be clamped in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur till Saturday. Liquor shops have been closed down and police are not permitting more than five persons in a group. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - 'Will Get Burned': Xi Jinping On Call Warns Joe Biden Not To 'Play With Fire' On Taiwan