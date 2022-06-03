Breaking News Highlights 3 June, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh will give momentum to India’s growth story. He said the youth of Uttar Pradesh have the ability to give wings to the dreams of corporates and businessmen. “Your dreams will be realised by the commitment and passion of the youth,” he stated. Addressing the Third Ground Breaking Ceremony in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said, “We are the fastest-growing nation among other G-20 countries. Our government followed the mantra of reform, perform and transform.”Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Karti Chidambaram Moves Delhi HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail in Money Laundering Case

Live Updates

  • 11:04 PM IST

    UPDATES TO THIS LIVE BLOG ARE CLOSED

  • 11:02 PM IST

    Two Reuters journalists were injured and a driver killed today after the vehicle they were in came under fire while heading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, the latest battle line in Russia’s assault on its neighbours: Reuters

  • 10:53 PM IST

    One More Doctor Held In Delhi Kidney Transplantation Racket

    One more doctor, working at a reputed Delhi hospital as a surgeon and allegedly involved in the major illegal kidney transplant racket, unearthed a few days ago, was arrested on Friday, police said.

    “In the intervening night of June 2-3, one more accused Dr Priyansh Sharma alias Sameer (34) was arrested in the case from the area of Rohini,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker said.

    She said that the accused doctor used to give his services to gang leader Kuldeep Ray Vishwakarma alias KD during the illegal transplantation of kidneys in Guhana area of Sonipat in Haryana.

    Jaiker had earlier said information was received on May 26 at Hauz Khas police station regarding an illegal kidney transplantation racket being operated in the area of Hauz Khas which targeted the poor people and induced them to sell their kidney.

  • 9:47 PM IST

    Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Misa Bharti Among 41 Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

    P Chidambaram and Rajeev Shukla of the Congress, BJP’s Sumitra Valmiki and Kavita Patidar, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, RJD’s Misa Bharti and Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD were among the 41 winners declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on Friday.

    All the 11 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, six in Tamil Nadu, five in Bihar, four in Andhra Pradesh, three each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each in Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana and Jharkhand and one candidate in Uttarakhand won without a contest.

    Of the 41 winners, 14 are from the BJP, four each from Congress and YSR Congress; three each from DMK and BJD; two each from AAP, RJD, TRS, AIADMK, one each from JMM, JDU, SP and RLD besides Independent Sibal.

  • 8:33 PM IST

    Karnataka | 6 Hijab-clad students were suspended from college for 6 days for violating court order. They were wearing Hijab in classroom. Suspension period ends tomorrow. After that, we’ll allow them to class. It was a small punishment: Principal,Govt First Grade College Uppinangady

  • 6:40 PM IST

  • 6:39 PM IST

    PFI sloganeering case | Alappuzha judicial first class magistrate denies bail to first accused Navas, PFI Alappuzha district president and third accused Ansar Najeeb, who was carrying the child on his shoulders.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    In compliance with order of HC regarding noise pollution caused by loudspeakers in religious places, Uttarakhand Police is running a one-month spl campaign from June 1 in all districts. So far, loudspeakers removed from 258 religious places under the campaign: Uttarakhand Police

  • 5:42 PM IST

    Seven from Hyderabad killed in Karnataka road accident

    Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed shock over the ghastly road accident that claimed lives of seven from Hyderabad in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Friday and announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to their families.

    A private bus coming to Hyderabad from Goa caught fire after a head-on collision with a DCM van near Kamalapur Friday morning.

    According to reports reaching here, the bus fell into a ditch after the collision and caught fire. Twenty people were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a hospital at Gulbarga.

    A group of people from Secunderabad here had gone to Goa for a tour last week and were returning home when the tragedy struck them.– IANS

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Maharashtra | Dindoshi court in Mumbai awards the death penalty to convict Gudappa Chinnatambi Devendra in connection with the rape of a 9-year-old girl after she was kidnapped by the convict in Juhu area in April 2019. Her dead body was later found in a sewer: Mumbai Police