Breaking News Highlights 3 June, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh will give momentum to India's growth story. He said the youth of Uttar Pradesh have the ability to give wings to the dreams of corporates and businessmen. "Your dreams will be realised by the commitment and passion of the youth," he stated. Addressing the Third Ground Breaking Ceremony in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said, "We are the fastest-growing nation among other G-20 countries. Our government followed the mantra of reform, perform and transform."