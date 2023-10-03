Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Raids Different Premises Linked to NewsClick

Breaking News, 3 October 2023 Live Updates:

Updated: October 3, 2023 8:45 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Breaking News: 17 Workers Dead After Under-Construction Railway Bridge Collapses In Mizoram
Breaking News Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Tuesday and at around 11 AM, in Jagdalpur, Bastar, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd's Steel Plant at Nagarnar. PM Modi will reach Nizamabad, Telangana at 3 PM, and will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 8000 crore, in important sectors like power, rail and health. In the meantime, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called an all-party meet to discuss caste-census report that was released by his government on Monday.

Stay tuned to this blog for the latest news and breaking updates from India and across the world.

Live Updates

  • Oct 3, 2023 8:45 AM IST

    Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña Rodríguez, arrives at Delhi airport.

  • Oct 3, 2023 8:30 AM IST

    Raids underway at different premises linked to NewsClick, no arrests made so far, Delhi Police Sources tell ANI

  • Oct 3, 2023 8:13 AM IST

    Rajasthan MLA Om Prakash Hudla Polishes Shoes of People | Watch

  • Oct 3, 2023 8:12 AM IST

    PM Modi to Visit Chhattisgarh, Telangana Today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Tuesday and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in both states.

