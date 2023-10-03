Breaking News LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Raids Different Premises Linked to NewsClick

live

Breaking News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Tuesday and at around 11 AM, in Jagdalpur, Bastar, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar. PM Modi will reach Nizamabad, Telangana at 3 PM, and will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 8000 crore, in important sectors like power, rail and health. In the meantime, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called an all-party meet to discuss caste-census report that was released by his government on Monday.

