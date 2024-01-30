live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ Reaches Bihar’s Araria

Breaking News Live Updates: Dense fog continued to grip Delhi on Tuesday and flight services were disrupted at the airport. The dense fog engulfing the Delhi-NCR region lowered visibility in many areas. Several domestic and international flights are running behind schedule following the layer of fog in parts of the country. Delhi Airport issued an advisory on Tuesday stating that flights not meeting the CAT III (Category III) standards might encounter disturbances while landing and taking off.

In the meantime, Chandigarh mayoral elections is happening on Tuesday amid tight security. In this poll, the BJP will face off against an alliance comprising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, setting up the first poll battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc.

