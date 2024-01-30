Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ Reaches Bihar’s Araria

Breaking News LIVE Updates: India.com brings Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world. India.Com is your gateway to India for all latest news updates.

Updated: January 30, 2024 10:49 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Breaking News Live Updates: Dense fog continued to grip Delhi on Tuesday and flight services were disrupted at the airport. The dense fog engulfing the Delhi-NCR region lowered visibility in many areas. Several domestic and international flights are running behind schedule following the layer of fog in parts of the country. Delhi Airport issued an advisory on Tuesday stating that flights not meeting the CAT III (Category III) standards might encounter disturbances while landing and taking off.

In the meantime, Chandigarh mayoral elections is happening on Tuesday amid tight security. In this poll, the BJP will face off against an alliance comprising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, setting up the first poll battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc.

  • Jan 30, 2024 10:38 AM IST

    Kishori Pednekar to Appear Before ED Today

    Enforcement Directorate will question former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s brother Sandeep Raut today, in the Covid body bag scam case and Covid Khichdi scam case, respectively.

  • Jan 30, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Araria in Bihar

  • Jan 30, 2024 9:48 AM IST

    France Launches Frech Learning Course For Indian Students

    On the occasion of his State visit to India, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the launch of Classes Internationales (international classes), a special programme for Indian students to learn French for a year in France before pursuing the degree of their choice. This initiative is reflected in the Joint Statement endorsed by President Macron and Prime Minister Modi on 26th January: French Embassy

  • Jan 30, 2024 9:27 AM IST

    Delhi Fog: 19 Trains Running Late

    19 trains to and from Delhi are running late due to operational reasons and fog conditions in some parts of north India: Indian Railways

  • Jan 30, 2024 9:26 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi, during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar’s Araria, pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

