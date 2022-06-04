Breaking News Updates 4 June 2022: India on Friday reported 4,041 new Covid infections — the highest single-day jump since March 11 — stoking fears of another wave building up in some parts of the country that has eased almost all restrictions. The Centre has asked five states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — to curb rising infections, according to June 3 letters dispatched by the health ministry to state governments. The ministry asked these states to “maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action” to control the spread of Covid. Stay tuned to India.com for all the breaking news and latest updates from around the world.Also Read - Kerala on Alert After 1,544 New COVID Cases, State Holds High-level Meet to Assess Situation | Top Developments