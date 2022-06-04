Breaking News Updates 4 June 2022: India on Friday reported 4,041 new Covid infections — the highest single-day jump since March 11 — stoking fears of another wave building up in some parts of the country that has eased almost all restrictions. The Centre has asked five states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — to curb rising infections, according to June 3 letters dispatched by the health ministry to state governments. The ministry asked these states to “maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action” to control the spread of Covid. Stay tuned to India.com for all the breaking news and latest updates from around the world.Also Read - Kerala on Alert After 1,544 New COVID Cases, State Holds High-level Meet to Assess Situation | Top Developments

  • 11:29 PM IST

  • 11:28 PM IST

    We’re largely dependent on thermal power & for that we need coal for which mines have to be operated. If a mine is operated there’ll be expansion & trees will be cut but more trees will be planted.Only 8,000 trees will be cut this yr, but it’s being exaggerated:CM Bhupesh Baghel

  • 10:58 PM IST

  • 10:46 PM IST

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on recent killings of Hindus in J&K: We will do whatever is possible for Kashmiri Pandits, we will not leave them in the lurch. Maharashtra will stand firmly with them and will do everything possible to help them.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    Telangana: Hyderabad police seizes Inova car in connection with the rape case of a minor girl

  • 9:38 PM IST

    Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on recent killings of Hindus in Kashmir: The situation in Kashmir is deeply concerning. It’s unfortunate that the situation is repeating in these times again. We expect GoI to take strong measures to ensure their protection.

  • 9:28 PM IST

  • 9:10 PM IST

    COVID-19 | Delhi reports 405 new cases and 0 deaths. Active cases 1467

  • 8:55 PM IST

    J&K | Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist neutralised by Indian Army & JK police in joint op at Reshipora village, Anantnag dist earlier today. 2 soldiers sustained injuries while evacuating 1 civilian & were shifted to hospital. AK rifle & warlike stores recovered:Defence PRO, Srinagar

  • 8:54 PM IST

    Heatwave in India: Heatwave continues as maximum temperature recorded at 47.1 ℃ in Delhi’s Mungeshpur, as per IMD

    Other areas that recorded over 45 ℃ temperature are: Jafarpur: 45.7℃
    Najafgarh: 46.2℃
    Ridge: 45.5℃
    Pitampura: 46.5℃