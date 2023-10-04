By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Breaking News Live Updates: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi to Appear Before Court in Alleged Land-For-Jobs Scam Case
Breaking News, 4 October 2023 Live Updates: Stay tuned to this blog for the latest news and breaking updates from India and across the world.
Breaking News Live Updates: In a tragic incident, as many as 23 army jawans went missing after a flash flood hit the Teesta River of Lachen Valley due to a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim. The Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Guwahati informed about the incident on X and posted, “23 army personnel have been reported missing due to a flash flood that occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley after a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.” Earlier in the day, the Directorate Enforcement (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with excise policy case.
