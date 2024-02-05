Breaking News LIVE Updates: Champai Soren Govt To Face Floor Trust at 11 AM

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: February 5, 2024 8:18 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Breaking News Live Updates: In a significant development, Newly sworn-in Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will face foor test on Monday after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition MLAs returning to Ranchi from Hyderabad. Champai Soren, who took charge as the chief minister following Hemant Soren’s arrest, will seek to demonstrate his majority in the Assembly.

Later in the day, PM Modi will reply to the President’s address in the Parliament and BJP MPs have been asked to remain present in the House. In another development, the Chattisgarh legislative assembly will also commence from Monday.

  • Feb 5, 2024 8:18 AM IST

    PM Modi to reply on ‘Motion of Thanks’ in Lok Sabha today; BJP MPs asked to remain present in House

  • Feb 5, 2024 7:56 AM IST

    Delhi Fog: Several flights delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport

  • Feb 5, 2024 7:46 AM IST

    Govind Dev Giri Maharaj on Gyanvapi

    Pune, Maharashtra: Treasurer of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Govind Dev Giri Maharaj says “We do not even desire to look at the other temples if three temples are freed because we have to live in the future and not in the past. The country’s future should be good and if we get these three temples (Ayodhya, Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) peacefully we will forget about all other things…”

  • Feb 5, 2024 7:43 AM IST

    Jharkhand Floor Test Today

    The Champai Soren government will face the floor test today with the return of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition MLAs to Ranchi from Hyderabad.

