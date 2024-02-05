Breaking News LIVE Updates: Champai Soren Govt To Face Floor Trust at 11 AM

live

Breaking News Live Updates: In a significant development, Newly sworn-in Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will face foor test on Monday after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition MLAs returning to Ranchi from Hyderabad. Champai Soren, who took charge as the chief minister following Hemant Soren’s arrest, will seek to demonstrate his majority in the Assembly.

Later in the day, PM Modi will reply to the President’s address in the Parliament and BJP MPs have been asked to remain present in the House. In another development, the Chattisgarh legislative assembly will also commence from Monday.

