Breaking News LIVE: AAP To Hold Protest Outside BJP Headquarters Over Sanjay Singh’s Arrest

Breaking News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Thursday, lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development projects worth about Rs 5000 crore at Jodhpur. PM Modi will also visit Madhya Pradesh, will reach Jabalpur at around 3 PM, where he will perform bhoomi poojan of ‘Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan’, besides inaugurating development projects worth more than Rs 12,600 crore. Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Thursday in protest over the arrest of its Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor scam. “If the Bharatiya Janata Party thinks that it can win elections by ‘using’ central agencies on the basis of power and imposing dictatorship, then history is the witness that the public gives a reply”, said Delhi Minister Gopal Rai while addressing the media.

