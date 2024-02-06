Top Recommended Stories

Breaking News Live Updates: ED Conducts Raids at Premises of AAP Leader ND Gupta

Breaking News Live Updates: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world.

Updated: February 6, 2024 10:18 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Breaking News Live Updates: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government will table the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday. The bill will be tabled during the ongoing four-day special session of the assembly, which began on Monday.

On the other hand, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move The Finance Bill, 2024 for its consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Lower House will also hold a general discussion on the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25, which was presented on February 1, the second day of the Budget Session.

  • Feb 6, 2024 10:18 AM IST

    AAP Minister Atishi on ED Raids

    Delhi Minister Atishi says “For the last 2 years, AAP leaders are being threatened. In the name of this so-called liquor scam, someone’s house is raided, someone gets summons and someone is arrested…Even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee. Even after two years, ED has not found any concrete evidence and the court has also repeatedly asked that evidence should be presented…”

  • Feb 6, 2024 10:17 AM IST

    AAP Minister Atishi on ED Raids

    On ED raids, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi says, “ED raids are going on against AAP leaders and people associated with AAP. Raids are underway at the residence of AAP Treasurer and MP ND Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal’s PA and others. BJP want to suppress our party through central agencies but I want to tell them that we will not be afraid…”

  • Feb 6, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    Delhi: On ED searches, Congress MP K Suresh says, “The ED raids are happening every day against all the Opposition party leaders so there is nothing special…The elections are near and the BJP wants to eliminate the entire Opposition…”

  • Feb 6, 2024 10:03 AM IST

    Security enhanced outside Uttarakhand Assembly in Dehradun.

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will present the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in the State Assembly today.

  • Feb 6, 2024 10:02 AM IST

    ED raid underway at the residence of AAP MP ND Gupta in Delhi.

    As per sources, ED is conducting searches at nearly 10 locations including the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of its money laundering probe.

  • Feb 6, 2024 9:35 AM IST

    Breaking News: ED Conducts Raids at Premises of AAP Leader ND Gupta

