Breaking News Live Updates: ED Conducts Raids at Premises of AAP Leader ND Gupta

Breaking News Live Updates: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government will table the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday. The bill will be tabled during the ongoing four-day special session of the assembly, which began on Monday.

On the other hand, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move The Finance Bill, 2024 for its consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Lower House will also hold a general discussion on the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25, which was presented on February 1, the second day of the Budget Session.

