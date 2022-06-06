Breaking News Live Updates June 6, 2022:Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes – Jan Samarth Portal on Monday. The portal will be launched during the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The week between June 6-11 is being celebrated as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM). Prime Minister will also inaugurate a Digital Exhibition which traces the journey of the two Ministries over the past eight years. Apart from that, PM Modi release special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins. These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons. Stay tuned to India.com for all the breaking news and latest updates from around the world.



