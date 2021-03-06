New Delhi: In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kevadia district of Gujarat on Sunday. This is the first time, the conference, a premier brain-storming event of the Military Commanders will be attended by jawans and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) of the three services. The PM is expected to arrive in his home state on Saturday morning to address the gathering. He is scheduled to leave on the same day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Friday to participate in the conference. Also Read - Assam Elections 2021: BJP Releases List of 70 Candidates; Fields Sonowal From Majuli, Himanta From Jalukbari

