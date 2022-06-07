Breaking News Live Updates June 7, 2022: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reached Punjab’s Mansa district on Tuesday and met the parents of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down by assailants on May 29, and expressed grief. Several Congress leaders, including state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, were among others, who received Gandhi at the airport in Chandigarh from where they reached his native Moosa village in a two-and-a-half- hour drive. Moosewala, whose mother Charan Kaur is sarpanch of his native Moosa village, made his electoral debut as a Congress candidate from Mansa in the February Assembly polls and faced defeat. Just ahead of the visit of Rahul Gandhi, the Vigilance Bureau in Punjab arrested Congress leader and former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot under the Prevention of Corruption Act.Also Read - Planning An Adventurous Trip To Dharamshala? Here Are Top 5 Places That You Must Visit - Watch List Here