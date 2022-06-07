Breaking News Live Updates June 7, 2022: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reached Punjab’s Mansa district on Tuesday and met the parents of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down by assailants on May 29, and expressed grief. Several Congress leaders, including state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, were among others, who received Gandhi at the airport in Chandigarh from where they reached his native Moosa village in a two-and-a-half- hour drive. Moosewala, whose mother Charan Kaur is sarpanch of his native Moosa village, made his electoral debut as a Congress candidate from Mansa in the February Assembly polls and faced defeat. Just ahead of the visit of Rahul Gandhi, the Vigilance Bureau in Punjab arrested Congress leader and former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot under the Prevention of Corruption Act.Also Read - Planning An Adventurous Trip To Dharamshala? Here Are Top 5 Places That You Must Visit - Watch List Here

Live Updates

  • 6:18 PM IST

    Glitch on Income Tax Portal: There was a continuous concern that something has happened to our search functionality of e-filing website. Infosys has been directed to look into the matter & they’ve told us that there was no data breach. Infosys is resolving this on priority: Sangeeta Singh, CBDT Chairperson

  • 6:16 PM IST

    Salman Khan threat letter case | Salman Khan, in his statement to police, has denied threat from any person, threat calls or a dispute with anyone in the recent past

  • 5:44 PM IST

    Kochi | I’ve declared in court about the involvement of Kerala CM, his wife and daughter. I have also filed a petition seeking protection in the court: Swapna Suresh, prime accused in gold smuggling case

  • 5:43 PM IST

    Sonia won’t appear before ED tomorrow: Down with coronavirus, Congress president Sonia Gandhi won’t appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday

  • 5:09 PM IST

    Bihar | Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has arrested three more persons in the BPSC paper leak case

  • 4:43 PM IST

    Prophet Remarks: Mumbra Police summon suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

  • 4:31 PM IST

    Gyanvapi row: Petition filed “to direct the Lucknow Bench of High Court to appoint a committee/commission to study nature of structure found in gyanvapi complex to know as to whether it’s Shivlinga as being claimed by Hindus or it’s a fountain as being claimed by few of Muslims.”

  • 4:09 PM IST

    Pune terror funding case | Junaid Mohammed (an accused arrested in Pune for working as a recruitment agent for LeT) sent to judicial custody for 14 days by Special Court.

  • 4:09 PM IST

  • 4:00 PM IST

    Maharashtra | A case has been registered against Nupur Sharma over her controversial religious remarks, whose investigation is started by the police department. A decision will be taken on further actions against her: State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, in Mumbai