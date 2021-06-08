Breaking News LIVE Updates, 8 June 2021: In a huge move to boost India’s vaccination process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that all beneficiaries above the age of 18 will get their jabs free of cost as the vaccines will be procured by Govt of India and given to States for free. The Centre will also bear responsibility for 25 per cent of the state government’s vaccination related work. Notably, several states have headed towards a phased Unlock of restrictions as the second wave of pandemic enters its waning phase. PM Modi will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today to discuss Covid-19 vaccination, Maratha reservation, OBC reservation and cyclone relief, State Home Minister Dilip Walse announced. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Doctors Successfully Operate On Newborn Infected With Black Fungus in Agra

