Breaking News LIVE Updates: The fate of Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley – the final holdout against Taliban control – hangs in the balance as heavy fighting continues. Even as the Taliban claimed that it has taken "full control" of Afghanistan by capturing Panjshir, the Resistance fighters they are battling have denied this. Meanwhile, mobile phone voice calling services and broadband facility was restored late Friday evening in Kashmir as the situation remained peaceful in the aftermath of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death on Wednesday.