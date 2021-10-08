Breaking News LIVE Updates October 8, 2021: Today on 89th Air Force Day, the ocassion is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, where the IAF will commemorate the victory of the 1971 war. On Air Force Day, frontline fighter aircraft will be flying in from different airbases and converging at the Hindon airbase in different formations for the air show. Meanwhile, a CJI-led bench of the Supreme Court will hear the Lakhimpur Kheri violence matter today. MoS Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been summoned by UP police for questioning. He has been asked to appear before crime branch at 10.30 am. Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its policy decision today at the end of the 3-day bi-monthly review meeting. MPC may keep repo rate unchanged for 8th straight meet. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Summoned For Questioning By UP Police