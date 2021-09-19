Breaking News LIVE Updates September 19, 2021: India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics such as the rising number of fresh COVID-19 cases and dengue cases in India, along with the heavy monsoon rains that have been lashing several states. Punjab Congress MLAs have authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a new legislature party leader who will succeed Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of the state. This came after Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister, saying he felt “humiliated” at the way the party handled the infighting in the state unit. Party sources said the name of the new leader is likely to be announced in a CLP meeting called at 11 am today.Also Read - After Amarinder Singh's Resignation, Congress Observers to Finalise New Punjab CM Today | Top Developments

  • 7:59 AM IST

    Over 250 Patients Admitted in Kanpur Hospital For Viral Fever: More than 250 patients of viral fever, 25 patients of dengue including 10 children & some patients of malaria have been admitted at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College, Kanpur. No person has died due to these diseases at the hospital, says Principal Dr Sanjay Kala.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    Frontrunners for Punjab CLP leader: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are frontrunners for the post of the CLP leader, sources said.

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Sonia Gandhi to pick Amarinder Singh’s successor today: Punjab Congress MLAs have authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a new legislature party leader who will succeed Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of the state.

  • 7:18 AM IST

    New Punjab CM’s name to be announced at CLP meet at 11 am today: Congress sources said the name of the new leader is likely to be announced in a CLP meeting called at 11 am today.