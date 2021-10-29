Breaking News LIVE Updates October 29, 2021: PM Modi left for Italy’s Rome on Friday to attend the G20 Summit. He will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29 to 31 on the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. PM Modi will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome. He will also call on Pope Francis in the Vatican during his two-day visit. He will be in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on November 1, 2 for the COP26 meeting at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Meanwhile, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s membership drive in Lucknow today. Amit Shah will address a public event, the launch of ‘Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar’ membership campaign. He will attend senior karyakarta meeting and the launch of a book ‘Antyodaya ko saakaar karta Uttar Pradesh’.. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Tikri Border Traffic Update: Delhi Police Roadblocks at Farmers' Protest Site Being Moved, Roads Likely to Open Soon

Live Updates

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Amit Shah to visit Lucknow today, kick-start BJP’s membership drive: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s membership drive in Lucknow on Friday.

  • 7:19 AM IST

    Ahead of 2022 polls, Mamata Banerjee to visit Goa today: West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will visit Goa today and is expected to interact with party workers and the fishermen community there.

  • 7:18 AM IST

    President to inaugurate a housing scheme for EWS in Gujarat today: President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a housing scheme for economically weaker sections (EWS) at Bhavnagar today.

  • 6:52 AM IST

    PM Modi departs for Rome to attend G20 Summit: PM Modi will have a whole host of bilateral meetings during his visit to Italy for the G20 summit and Glasgow Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. On the sidelines of the G20 summit, the PM will participate in meetings with several European leaders including France President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European council Charles Michel, President of the European commission Ursula Von Der Leyen.