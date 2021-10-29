Breaking News LIVE Updates October 29, 2021: PM Modi left for Italy’s Rome on Friday to attend the G20 Summit. He will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29 to 31 on the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. PM Modi will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome. He will also call on Pope Francis in the Vatican during his two-day visit. He will be in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on November 1, 2 for the COP26 meeting at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Meanwhile, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s membership drive in Lucknow today. Amit Shah will address a public event, the launch of ‘Mera Parivar-BJP Parivar’ membership campaign. He will attend senior karyakarta meeting and the launch of a book ‘Antyodaya ko saakaar karta Uttar Pradesh’.. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Tikri Border Traffic Update: Delhi Police Roadblocks at Farmers' Protest Site Being Moved, Roads Likely to Open Soon