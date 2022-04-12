Breaking News Live Updates April 12, 2022: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine and called on the West to impose strong sanctions on Moscow that would deter even talk of the use of such weapons. This comes amidst unconfirmed reports on Monday suggesting that chemical weapons were used in the besieged southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol. “We treat this with the utmost seriousness,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Monday. He did not say chemical weapons had already been used. “I would like to remind world leaders that the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military has already been discussed. And already at that time it meant that it was necessary to react to the Russian aggression much harsher and faster. The Ukrainian President did not say whether chemical weapons had already been used. An aide to the mayor of Mariupol had said that reports about the chemical attack had not been confirmed and that he would provide details and clarifications later. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the US was aware of the reports but cannot confirm the veracity. “We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Kirby said. “These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine.”Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 12, Tuesday: Cancer Will Have a Relaxing Week Ahead, Virgo Will Achieve Work Life Balance