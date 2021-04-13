Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates April 13, 2021: India has now surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit country from COVID-19 with a record daily spike of 1,68,912 new infections. However, in some good news for the Centre’s vaccination strategy to combat the viral disease, an expert panel of India’s central drug authority has recommended granting approval to Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for restricted emergency use with certain conditions, paving the way for a third vaccine in the country after Covishield and Covaxin. In the meantime, the Haryana government joined several states to impose night curfew in the state with immediate effect while Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa warned that the state government could impose lockdown if the necessity arose. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Lockdown In Chandigarh Will Be Imposed If COVID Cases Continue To Rise, Says UT Administration