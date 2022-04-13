Breaking News Updates April 13, 2022: The New York Police Department (NYPD) after Tuesday’s rush hour shooting at Brooklyn subway station, that left at least 17 injured, described the suspect as a Black male, 5’5″ tall, with heavy build, who is still on the run. Addressing the media, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, “The suspect is a dark-skinned male & was wearing a neon orange vest & a grey collared sweatshirt. We do have a person of interest in this investigation, but we need the public assistance with additional information.” She further said that the incident is not being investigated as an “act of terrorism”. “At this time, we still do not know the suspect’s motivation. Clearly, this individual boarded the train and was intent on violence. We’re conducting a highly coordinated investigation that includes NYPD detectives, the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force and the ATF.” This incident in Brooklyn comes just a day after United States President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: NCP Leader Eknath Khadse to Appear Before Mumbai Police Tomorrow in Phone Tapping Case