Breaking News Updates April 13, 2022: The New York Police Department (NYPD) after Tuesday’s rush hour shooting at Brooklyn subway station, that left at least 17 injured, described the suspect as a Black male, 5’5″ tall, with heavy build, who is still on the run. Addressing the media, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, “The suspect is a dark-skinned male & was wearing a neon orange vest & a grey collared sweatshirt. We do have a person of interest in this investigation, but we need the public assistance with additional information.” She further said that the incident is not being investigated as an “act of terrorism”. “At this time, we still do not know the suspect’s motivation. Clearly, this individual boarded the train and was intent on violence. We’re conducting a highly coordinated investigation that includes NYPD detectives, the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force and the ATF.” This incident in Brooklyn comes just a day after United States President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: NCP Leader Eknath Khadse to Appear Before Mumbai Police Tomorrow in Phone Tapping Case

Live Updates

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Suspected Killer Of Indian Student In Canada Arrested: Police

    The Toronto Police on Tuesday announced that a 39-year-old man, who is believed to have shot and killed 21-year-old Indian student Kartik Vasudev in Canada, has been arrested. Kartik was shot on Thursday evening at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. “Kartik was just outside the Sherbourne subway station last Thursday when he was approached by a stranger…Unprovoked, this man shot Kartik multiple times, killing him,” Toronto Police Service chief James Ramer told reporters.

    The police identified the suspect as Richard Jonathan Edwin, who was charged with another homicide last Saturday. Edwin’s second victim was Elijah Eleazar Mahepath (35), who was walking westbound on the north side of Dundas Street East near George Street, police said.

  • 6:27 AM IST