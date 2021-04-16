Coronavirus News Live Updates April 16, 2021: A number of cities across the country will witness night curfew and weekend curfew starting from Friday night. While Delhi and Rajasthan have already announced weekend curfew to contain the spread of the virus, other states may also follow the same to ensure their states are not becoming COVID hotspots. As per the new directives on weekend curfews, shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks and similar public places will be shut. And, cinema halls and theatres have been allowed to operate on 30% capacity, restaurants and other eateries will only provide take-away and home delivery services. Apart from Delhi and Rajasthan, a number of cities in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha will also see a night curfew today. In Odisha, there will be a night curfew in urban areas of 20 districts including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar between 9 PM and 5 AM. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Impose 10-Day Complete Lockdown in Delhi: Traders Body to CM Kejriwal Amid Surge in COVID Cases



















Load More