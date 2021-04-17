Coronavirus News Live Updates April 17, 2021: As India is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus, a number of states and UTs have imposed lockdown-like restrictions and weekend curfew to bring the pandemic under control. On the other hand, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that a total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country approached the 12 crore-mark with more than 26.14 lakh doses being given till 8 PM on Friday. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,97,87,239, according to the report. The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The development comes as the country has recorded over two lakh new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. In the wake of reports of shortage of the medical grade oxygen for COVID-19 patients in different parts of the country in the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a comprehensive review to ensure its adequate supply, and said steps should be taken to augment the production. Stay tuned to this Live Blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Delhi: Containment Zones Rise From 8,661 to 9929 Within 2 Days | Check Full List of Hotspots Here