Breaking News Live Updates April 22, 2022: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning, UK PM Boris Johnson said that the relationship between the two countries is stronger than ever. Johnson on Thursday indicated that he would raise "difficult issues", including the Jahangirpuri demolition drive in the National Capital, during his meeting with PM Modi. "We always raise the difficult issues, of course we do, but the fact is that India is a country of 1.35 billion people and it is democratic, it's the world's largest democracy," he told UK reporters during a visit to a new bulldozer factory in Gujarat.