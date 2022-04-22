Breaking News Live Updates April 22, 2022: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning, UK PM Boris Johnson said that the relationship between the two countries is stronger than ever. Johnson on Thursday indicated that he would raise “difficult issues”, including the Jahangirpuri demolition drive in the National Capital, during his meeting with PM Modi. “We always raise the difficult issues, of course we do, but the fact is that India is a country of 1.35 billion people and it is democratic, it’s the world’s largest democracy,” he told UK reporters during a visit to a new bulldozer factory in Gujarat.Also Read - BJP Leader Shot Dead in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Accused Absconding

Live Updates

  • 10:24 AM IST

    Baramulla Encounter Update: 4 Terrorist Killed

    Four terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, have been neutralised so far in the ongoing encounter that broke out in Malwah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district in early house of Thursday, said police. In the operation, LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo, who was on the list of top 10 most wanted terrorists was neutralised.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    Don’t think things have ever been as strong between India-UK as they are now, says Johnson

    Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning, UK PM told reporters in the National Capital that relations between the two countries are stronger than ever.

    “Thank you for the fantastic welcome…I don’t think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now,” Johnson said.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    India reports 2,451 new COVID19 cases today; Active caseload at 14,241

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh accident | Five members, including 3 children of a family, burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their car after an accident in Rajnandgaon district, police said

  • 8:23 AM IST

    Guwahati Municipal Polls 2022: Voting begins for 57 out of 60 wards under GMC, 197 candidates in fray

    Candidates in three wards have already been elected uncontested.

  • 7:54 AM IST

    CNN+ streaming service to shut down next week, a month after starting

    CNN will shut down its new streaming service on April 30, one month after launching it, the US network announced Thursday (local time). “CNN+ was billed as one of the most significant developments in the television channel’s history but will close on April 30,” CNN reported.

  • 7:53 AM IST

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Jammu and Kashmir encounter | One security force personnel killed, 3 more injured in encounter with terrorists on outskirts of Jammu: Police