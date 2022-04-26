Breaking News Live Updates April 26, 2022: The Russia-Ukraine war entered day 60 with evident damage and destruction across Ukraine. The situation in Mariupol has remained dire with at least a thousand civilians stranded in the Azovstal steel plant as invading troops continued to batter the city. Zelenskyy called the situation in Mariupol is “as severe as possible” as Kremlin forces intensified offensives nearby the Donbas region. Ukraine’s media house NEXTA shared a few images of what it claims to be a mass grave located about five kilometres from Mariupol. The graves have reportedly been found in the village of Stary Krym and Mayor Vadym Boychenko claimed that the Russians have buried the bodies of residents there.

Live Updates

  • 7:42 AM IST

    Newborn baby found abandoned in railway station

    A newborn was found abandoned at Kothavalasa Junction railway station. A case was registered under section 317 of IPC & the baby was handed over to Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS): Kothavalasa circle inspector Bala Surya Rao.

  • 7:25 AM IST

    AIIMS nursing staff to go on indefinite strike from today

    In response to the suspension of AIIMS nursing officer Harish Kajla, also the president of the nurses union of the hospital, the nursing staff to go on an indefinite strike from today

    The nurses union has demanded the immediate revocation of Kajla’s suspension.