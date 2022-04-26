Breaking News Live Updates April 26, 2022: The Russia-Ukraine war entered day 60 with evident damage and destruction across Ukraine. The situation in Mariupol has remained dire with at least a thousand civilians stranded in the Azovstal steel plant as invading troops continued to batter the city. Zelenskyy called the situation in Mariupol is “as severe as possible” as Kremlin forces intensified offensives nearby the Donbas region. Ukraine’s media house NEXTA shared a few images of what it claims to be a mass grave located about five kilometres from Mariupol. The graves have reportedly been found in the village of Stary Krym and Mayor Vadym Boychenko claimed that the Russians have buried the bodies of residents there.