Breaking News Live Updates April 27, 2022: Amid surging Coronavirus cases in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, April 27, to review the COVID-19 situation.The meeting will be held at 12 pm via video-conferencing. On Monday, India reported more than 1,000 cases for the fourth continuous day in a row with 1,011 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The national capital also witnessed a surge in the daily case positivity rate which was 4.48 percent on Sunday and now rose to 6.42 percent. It is important to note that despite the worrisome situation in the national capital, the overall number of COVID cases across the country is declining.