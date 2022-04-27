Breaking News Live Updates April 27, 2022: Amid surging Coronavirus cases in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, April 27, to review the COVID-19 situation.The meeting will be held at 12 pm via video-conferencing. On Monday, India reported more than 1,000 cases for the fourth continuous day in a row with 1,011 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The national capital also witnessed a surge in the daily case positivity rate which was 4.48 percent on Sunday and now rose to 6.42 percent. It is important to note that despite the worrisome situation in the national capital, the overall number of COVID cases across the country is declining.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: PM Modi to Address 400th Parkash Purab Celebrations of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Tomorrow

Live Updates

  • 7:36 AM IST

    Mumbai | Ahead of monsoon, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) categorised 337 residential buildings in Mumbai as dangerous. Civic body said that out of these buildings, 163 are in western suburbs, 104 are in the eastern suburbs, wherein 70 buildings are in the city.

  • 6:34 AM IST

    Supreme Court to hear pleas to scrap sedition law today

    The Supreme Court will on Wednesday take up a clutch of petitions that have demanded the scrapping of the penal provision of sedition in India, which is punishable with a jail term ranging between three years to life. The last hearing in the matter was conducted on July 15, 2021 when the top court rued the “enormous power of misuse” of the sedition law in India, and asked the Union government why it should not scrap a colonial law that was once used by the British government to oppress the freedom movements and leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

  • 6:18 AM IST

    After 1,000 years, a rare anVenus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn to align in straight line this week after 1000 yearsd unique astronomical event will take place during the last week of April when four planets including Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will align in a straight line in the eastern sky for around one hour before the sunrise, said Subhendu Pattnaik, Deputy Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar.