Breaking News Live Updates April 28, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam today where he will lay the foundation stone for several projects. The Prime Minister will address the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong District at around 11 am. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), during the programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various projects in the education sector. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,150 crore. Meanwhile, Assam government has declared a local holiday on April 28 in Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong districts on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit there.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission Summons Sharad Pawar on May 5, 6