Breaking News LIVE Updates April 3, 2021: Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in India, Maharashtra continues to record the highest number of coronavirus cases it has ever recorded. CM Uddhav Thackeray has not ruled out the possibility of lockdown or stricter restrictions in the state. Meanwhile, several other states have been announcing curbs due to the recent surge in infections. Meanwhile, election rallies are expected to be held in poll-hit states. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - IPL 2021: I Get Goosebumps When Talking About Kolkata - KKR New Recruit Harbhajan Singh

Load More