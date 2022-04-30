Breaking News LIVE Updates April 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will participate in the inaugural session of the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of states, and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion at 10 am on Saturday. The Joint Conference is an occasion for the executive and the judiciary to come together to create frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice, and to discuss steps required for overcoming the challenges facing the justice system. This joint conference is being organised after a gap of six years, the last one was held in 2016. Since then, the government has taken various initiatives for improving infrastructure and integration of digital technology in court processes under e-Courts Mission Mode Project. Meanwhile, Ukraine said Rosatom was attempting to take over Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Energodar. Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that Russia’s state atomic corporation sent eight nuclear specialists to the power plant. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Putin Warns ‘Outside Forces’ Over Ukraine, Promises ‘Lightning-speed’ Response With ‘Most Advanced Weaponry’