Breaking News LIVE April 2: Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie”. Ukrainian officials laid the blame for the killings in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs squarely at the feet of Russian troops, with the president calling them evidence of genocide. But Russia’s Defense Ministry rejected the accusations as “provocation.” The discoveries followed the Russian retreat from the area around the capital, territory that has seen heavy fighting since troops invaded Ukraine from three directions on Feb. 24. Troops who swept in from Belarus to the north spent weeks trying to clear a path to Kyiv, but their advance stalled in the face of resolute defense from Ukraine’s forces. Stay tuned to India.com for all major news and updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Conflict: UK PM Boris Johnson Congratulates Ukrainian President Over Kyiv Pushback

Live Updates

  • 7:18 AM IST

    At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento | Six people were killed and 12 injured in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city, the police chief said.

  • 6:49 AM IST

    Another surge in petrol, diesel price | Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi at Rs 103.81 per litre and Rs 95.07 per litre respectively today (increased by 40 paise). In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre at Rs 118.83 (increased by 84 paise) & Rs 103.07 (increased by 43 paise).

  • 6:21 AM IST

    Ukraine’s military report destroying 43 Russian military vehicles | Ukraine’s military report destroying 43 Russian military vehicles on April 3. The Ukrainian forces also destroyed two units of armored vehicles and shot down two aircraft, one of which was an unmanned aerial vehicle, as well as an Ilyushin Il-22 aircraft, according to a report by The Kyiv Independent.

  • 5:57 AM IST

    Donetsk Oblast governor urges residents to leave amid threats of military escalation |
    Donetsk Oblast governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that the authorities “strongly recommend” residents to leave the area, explaining that all the necessary transport and instructions will be provided.

  • 5:53 AM IST

    Mariupol remains key objective of Russia’s full-scale invasion, says UK Intelligence | According to a UK Ministry of Defense intelligence update, Mariupol is “almost certainly” a key objective of Russian offensive as it will secure a land corridor from Russia to occupied Crimea, The Kyiv Independent reported. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials laid the blame for the killings in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs squarely at the feet of Russian troops, with the president calling them evidence of genocide.