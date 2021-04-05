Breaking News LIVE Updates April 5, 2021: With the second wave of COVID-19 in India, lockdown-like restrictions have been imposed in Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, several other states have also been announcing restrictions amid fresh spike in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Amit Shah had to cut short his poll campaign yesterday due to the Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh that killed 22 jawans. However, poll rallies of other campaigners are expected to take place in West Bengal and other poll-hit states. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - India Records Over 93,000 Cases, 500 Deaths in Highest Single-Day COVID Spike in 6 Months

