Breaking News Live Updates, April 5, 2022: Imran Khan nominated former Justice Gulzar Ahmed to serve as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has made it clear that he would not be nominating a name for the post. Pakistan President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi had written a letter to both Khan and Sharif regarding the appointment of a caretaker premier after the dissolution of the National Assembly and the removal of the Ministers. This follows after Pakistan President Alvi issued an order de-notifying Imran Khan as the prime minister of the country with immediate effect on Sunday night. However, President Alvi issued another order later, asking Imran Khan to continue as interim prime minister until a “caretaker prime minister” is chosen under Article 224 A of Pakistan’s constitution.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights | Mumbai Police Issues Order Banning Assembly Of Five or More Persons Till April 8

Live Updates

  • 7:50 AM IST

    Karauli violence: Rajasthan Congress forms 3-member fact-finding committee

    Rajasthan Congress on Monday formed a three-member fact-finding committee over the Karauli incident. The Committee includes MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan and Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav. The panel will visit Karauli and submit its report to Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. The Rajasthan police on Monday arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli on Saturday.

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Fuel Prices | Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 104.61 per litre & Rs 95.87 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise)

    In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 119.67 (increased by 84 paise) & Rs 103.92 (increased by 85 paise)

  • 6:31 AM IST

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the United Nations Security Council today.