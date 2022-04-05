Breaking News Live Updates, April 5, 2022: Imran Khan nominated former Justice Gulzar Ahmed to serve as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has made it clear that he would not be nominating a name for the post. Pakistan President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi had written a letter to both Khan and Sharif regarding the appointment of a caretaker premier after the dissolution of the National Assembly and the removal of the Ministers. This follows after Pakistan President Alvi issued an order de-notifying Imran Khan as the prime minister of the country with immediate effect on Sunday night. However, President Alvi issued another order later, asking Imran Khan to continue as interim prime minister until a “caretaker prime minister” is chosen under Article 224 A of Pakistan’s constitution.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights | Mumbai Police Issues Order Banning Assembly Of Five or More Persons Till April 8