Breaking News Live Updates April 6, 2022: Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has revoked a state of emergency after dozens of MPs walked out of the ruling coalition, which has been struggling to quell protests over economic downturn. As parliament reconvened for the first time after state of emergency was declared, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s coalition government lost the majority when 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance. On Monday, Sri Lanka’s opposition had rejected President Rajapaksa’s invitation to join a unity government after all cabinet ministers resigned following widespread protests. Sri Lanka’s newly appointed finance minister, Ali Sabry, resigned today, a day after being sworn in. Sabry was among four new ministers sworn in before the president, hours before the entire cabinet resigned in the face of mounting public anger against the government’s economic mismanagement. A group of ruling party lawmakers called for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continued to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: EAM Jaishankar To Reply On Debate Over Ukraine In Lok Sabha On Wednesday