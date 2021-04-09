COVID News Live April 9, 2021: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, a number of states across the country have imposed night curfew and partial lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Night curfew in Karnataka will come into effect from Saturday, while a lockdown was imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on late Thursday evening, and a similar measure will be enforced in four other districts from Friday. However, essential services will remain unaffected by the curbs in these cities. In the meantime, vaccination drive could not be carried out at 25 private Mumbai hospitals due to a shortage of doses. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a release, said the jabs couldn’t be administered at 25 of the 71 approved vaccination centres as the doses had run out of stock at these private facilities. In another development, a total of 90 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT Roorkee in the last few days, IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava has said. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates related to coronavirus. Also Read - Night Curfew Imposed in UP’s Moradabad From 10 PM to 6 AM Till April 16, Essential Services Allowed

Live Updates

  • 1:43 PM IST

    The information on vaccine shortage is not right. All states are being provided adequate number of vaccine doses:Home Minister& BJP leader Amit Shah in Kolkata

  • 12:19 PM IST

  • 12:05 PM IST

    Media reports about migrant workers going home due to covid19 are not correct. We had done a walk-through at New Delhi Railway station to check if there is any kind of rush or not. I request media to visit all our stations& show the truth: Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway

  • 11:28 AM IST

    Mumbai: We are doing everything possible to combat the COVID situation in a better way, increasing of beds and other amenities is being done on war footing: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar


  • 11:27 AM IST

    As far as healthcare workers are concerned, over 89 Lakhs have got first dose & over 54 Lakhs have got the second dose. As far as frontline or field level workers are concerned, over 98 Lakhs have got the first dose & over 45 Lakhs have got the second dose: Union Health Minister

  • 10:59 AM IST

    In the wake of rising covid19 cases, KGMU administration has decided to conduct screening of various departments. On 7th April more than 30 doctors had tested positive here and screenings are being done since then: Sudhir Singh, Spox, King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

  • 10:59 AM IST

    1,19,13,292 have totally recovered in the country. Our recovery rate, which at one point of time,in last 2-3 months had even gone up to 96-97%, has now come down to 91.22%: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at the 24th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers on covid19

  • 10:45 AM IST

    Pune: Case registered against at least 50 traders at Vishrambaug Police station for violating COVID guidelines during their yesterday’s protest against restrictions imposed by state government, in view of rising COVID cases.

  • 10:44 AM IST

    All the public religious services in Churches, Chapels & institutions of Bengaluru Urban & Bengaluru Rural districts of our Archdiocese will be suspended from 7th to 20th April. However, Churches/Chapels maybe kept open for private visits and adoration: Archdiocese of Bangalore

  • 9:57 AM IST

    In view of surge of covid19 patients, all the non-COVID services provided at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital are hereby suspended with immediate effect till further orders: Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi