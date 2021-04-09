COVID News Live April 9, 2021: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, a number of states across the country have imposed night curfew and partial lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Night curfew in Karnataka will come into effect from Saturday, while a lockdown was imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on late Thursday evening, and a similar measure will be enforced in four other districts from Friday. However, essential services will remain unaffected by the curbs in these cities. In the meantime, vaccination drive could not be carried out at 25 private Mumbai hospitals due to a shortage of doses. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a release, said the jabs couldn’t be administered at 25 of the 71 approved vaccination centres as the doses had run out of stock at these private facilities. In another development, a total of 90 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT Roorkee in the last few days, IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava has said. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates related to coronavirus. Also Read - Night Curfew Imposed in UP’s Moradabad From 10 PM to 6 AM Till April 16, Essential Services Allowed



















