Breaking News LIVE Updates, August 07: Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Manipur for the next five days after a van was set ablaze by 3-4 youths yesterday who are allegedly said to be belonging to a community. According to a government order shared by News Agency on Twitter, the incident occurred at Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai at 3:35 PM on August 6. The government order says the incident has caused communal tension and volatile situation in the state. The internet services have been shut down to maintain law and order in the state by preventing rumours over social media. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates on August 07, 2022. Also Read - CISF Jawan Killed, Another Injured as Colleague Opens Indiscriminate Fire at Kolkata Museum

Live Updates

  • 7:22 AM IST

    The UN Security Council to discuss Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza in a closed doors session in New York on Monday, as the death toll continued to rise, with 24 people confirmed dead and 203 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    Lightening strike at an oil storage facility in Cuba leaves 80 injured and 17 missing.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    Manipur | Section 144 CrPC imposed in the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts for the next two months.