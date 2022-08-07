Breaking News LIVE Updates, August 07: Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Manipur for the next five days after a van was set ablaze by 3-4 youths yesterday who are allegedly said to be belonging to a community. According to a government order shared by News Agency on Twitter, the incident occurred at Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai at 3:35 PM on August 6. The government order says the incident has caused communal tension and volatile situation in the state. The internet services have been shut down to maintain law and order in the state by preventing rumours over social media. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates on August 07, 2022. Also Read - CISF Jawan Killed, Another Injured as Colleague Opens Indiscriminate Fire at Kolkata Museum