Breaking News LIVE Updates August 09: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) leader Nitish Kumar will hold a meeting with his party MLAs today at 11am. The rumours of his break-up with the BJP have grown followed by indications that Congress and RJD might come together in the future if he separates from BJP. The BJP reached out to the CM on Monday, including party's state unit members and Amit Shah. As Congress and RJD too have scheduled internal meetings, both parties indicate that they are ready for alliance if Kumar ditches BJP. However, JDU leader and former Union Minister Upendra Khushwaha cleared the air on Monday by saying that "everything is fine in the NDA alliance," news agency ANI reported. The Chief Minister had made his anger with the BJP clear by skipping the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Sunday. Stay tuned to india.com for live news updates.