Breaking News LIVE Updates August 09: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) leader Nitish Kumar will hold a meeting with his party MLAs today at 11am. The rumours of his break-up with the BJP have grown followed by indications that Congress and RJD might come together in the future if he separates from BJP. The BJP reached out to the CM on Monday, including party’s state unit members and Amit Shah. As Congress and RJD too have scheduled internal meetings, both parties indicate that they are ready for alliance if Kumar ditches BJP. However, JDU leader and former Union Minister Upendra Khushwaha cleared the air on Monday by saying that “everything is fine in the NDA alliance,” news agency ANI reported. The Chief Minister had made his anger with the BJP clear by skipping the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Sunday. Stay tuned to india.com for live news updates.  Also Read - Breaking News Highlights| Delhi Reports 2,423 Fresh COVID Cases, 2 Fatalities In 24 Hours; Positivity Rate At 14.97 %

Live Updates

  • 8:33 AM IST

    Delhi reported 1,372 fresh COVID19 cases, 1,927 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases are 7,484 in number.

  • 8:31 AM IST

    BJP-JD(U) Rift in Bihar: JD-U leader Upendra Khushwaha tweeted, “PM Narendra Modi is honourable in NDA but based on personality, respected Nitish Kumar holds all qualities to become a PM. We have no claim today but he has all abilities to become a PM.”

  • 8:14 AM IST

    BJP-JD(U) Rift in Bihar: Under the leadership of RJD, Opposition parties in Bihar said that they would “embrace” Nitish Kumar and his party JD-U on the condition he breaks up with BJP.

  • 8:14 AM IST

    BJP-JD(U) Rift in Bihar: On Monday (August 8), the Janata Dal (United) significantly said whatever decision is taken under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be accepted by everyone in the organisation.

    JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said, “Nitish Kumar is the undisputed leader of the JD(U). He commands respect in the rank and file of the party. Therefore there is no question of any kind of split in the party. Whatever decision is taken by the party under Nitish Kumar’s leadership will be accepted by everyone.”

  • 8:13 AM IST

    BJP-JD(U) Rift in Bihar: Although JD(U) supported NDA candidates in presidential and vice presidential polls, Nitish Kumar’s absence at a number of functions related to these and his decision to skip Sunday’s NITI Aayog meet, coupled with his silence amid the political standoff, has kept political watchers on tenterhooks.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    BJP-JD(U) Rift in Bihar: Allies since the 1990s, JD(U) and BJP have in the recent past squabbled on issues ranging from Agnipath, caste census, population law and ban on loudspeakers.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar-BJP Rift | “I read in the newspapers that RCP Singh has said that he was told by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that his name had been approved for ministership,” JD-U National President Lalan Singh told ANI. “Our charge is that RCP Singh became a minister as per his own free will. He has dropped the name of Shah. Does Shah belong to our party? Can the BJP decide which JD-U leader will become a minister,” Lalan questioned.

  • 7:44 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh | Due to continuous rainfall in Sukma district and nearby areas, the Sabari river has started to overflow.

  • 7:43 AM IST

    Telangana | BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found dead at his residence on Monday morning. “We received information of suicide; found him hanging from a ceiling fan; identified him as Gnanendra Prasad. Reason for suicide is not known. Case has been registered, probe is on,” said the police.