Breaking News LIVE Updates, August 1: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'. Raut, 60, was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate. He was taken into custody at 12:05 am on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was not cooperating in the probe, the officials claimed. The Rajya Sabha MP of the Sena, led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai later in the day, where the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody. Meanwhile, in national capital, preempting chaos due to liquor shortage in the city, Delhi government on Sunday decided to extend existing licences of liquor shops till August 31. The private liquor stores numbering 468 in Delhi were scheduled to shut shop from Monday after expiry of their licences on July 31. However, the liquor shops will open only after the excise department's order following the LG's nod. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.