Breaking News LIVE Updates August 1, 2021: Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR this morning, and the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain over Delhi-NCR today. Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day yesterday with a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases. The 593 fresh fatalities include 231 from Maharashtra and 116 from Kerala. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Kerala Not Yet Free From 2nd Wave, Warns Health Minister as State Logs Over 20,000 Covid Cases For 5th Day | Highlights