Breaking News LIVE updates, August 10: Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister at 2 pm on Wednesday after having announced a new “Grand Alliance” which includes Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition parties. Tejashwi Yadav will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister during the ceremony. More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar’s JD(U) and Yadav’s RJD said. Seven parties including 164 MLAs and an independent MLA are in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance and rejoined hands with RJD on a day of rapidly changing political developments in Bihar. It will be the eighth time when Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar.Also Read - Bihar Political Crisis: Mahagathbandhan Of 7 Parties Will Work Closely, Says Nitish Kumar After Meeting Guv

