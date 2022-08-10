Breaking News LIVE updates, August 10: Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister at 2 pm on Wednesday after having announced a new “Grand Alliance” which includes Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition parties. Tejashwi Yadav will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister during the ceremony. More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar’s JD(U) and Yadav’s RJD said. Seven parties including 164 MLAs and an independent MLA are in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance and rejoined hands with RJD on a day of rapidly changing political developments in Bihar. It will be the eighth time when Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar.Also Read - Bihar Political Crisis: Mahagathbandhan Of 7 Parties Will Work Closely, Says Nitish Kumar After Meeting Guv

  • 8:51 AM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis: Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha said Nitish Kumar will be more of an acceptable face than Mamata Banerjee as the face for the joint opposition in 2024. “To defeat BJP you have to either change the rules of engagement or beat them at their own game,” Jha tweeted.

  • 8:49 AM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis: Sushil Modi said Nitish Kumar won’t get the respect with the RJD that he got in the BJP. We made him CM despite having more seats and never tried to break his party. We broke only those who betrayed us. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena betrayed us and faced consequences,” Sushil Modi told ANI.

  • 8:19 AM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis: BJP announces state-wide stir
    In a statement issued after core committee meeting at the state headquarters, the party announced that it will stage massive protests (mahadharnas) against the betrayal by the JD(U) leader across all districts on Wednesday which will be followed by agitations at the block level a day later.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish habitual betrayer, alleges BJP

    The BJP on Tuesday fumed at yet another volte face by its old ally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of being a habitual betrayer who was pushing Bihar into the abyss of lawlessness and corruption by entering into a fresh alliance with the RJD.

  • 8:17 AM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar had deserted the NDA for the first time in 2013 after Narendra Modi became the coalition’s Prime Ministerial candidate and then again ditched his coalition with the RJD-Congress combine in 2017 to walk back into the NDA camp.

  • 8:17 AM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis: Congress likely to get 4 ministerial berths in the new government

    The Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar as JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD-led alliance, sources said on Tuesday. Sources said Kumar spoke to both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon after resigning from his post of chief minister. He is also learnt to have thanked the Congress leadership for extending support in the formation of the new government.

    Besides the four ministerial berths, the Congress has also sought the post of Speaker of the state assembly, but Kumar is not keen on giving that, sources said. The Congress has 19 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly while the JD(U) has 45, RJD 79, CPI(ML) 12, and CPI and CPI(M) each have two legislators. The BJP has 77 MLAs in Bihar while the Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has 4. The House has one Independent MLA while one seat is vacant.

  • 7:26 AM IST

    Bihar Political Crisis: BJP’s senior leaders from Bihar including Sushil Kumar Modi and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are flying to Patna to discuss the JD(U)-BJP fallout.