Breaking News Live Updates, August 11: As the COVID cases are on rise in the country, especially in the national capital, ahead of the festival season, experts feel that the infections are mild but are underreported. According to Dr S Chatterjee, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, it seems as if the coronavirus next wave has already started as a huge number of cases are coming and most of them are underreported. “The number of cases are huge at this moment in the city. I think it has been underreported because quite a few people not even getting themselves tested. The doctors also not advising and the patients are also not getting tested,” Dr Chatterjee. On the fourth wave, Dr Chatterjee said it looks like our country is witnessing another wave in the manner cases are being reported daily. “The way the numbers have increased in the last couple of days, I would think that is the beginning of the wave already. Because anybody you speak with almost somebody, one of the family members has COVID these days when they are testing. So I think is already the beginning because the numbers have risen like that,” he said.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Independence Day Special Offer. UAE-India Ticket Starts At Rs 7,151

