Breaking News August 12 LIVE Updates: India raised concerned over reports of shelling near spent fuel storage facility of Zaphorizhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. “India expresses concern over reports of shelling near spent fuel storage facility of Zaphorizhya Nuclear Power Plant. We call for mutual restraint so as not to endanger safety and security of nuclear facilities: Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to UN at UNSC briefing on Ukraine,” Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to UN at UNSC briefing on Ukraine, said. “We continue to reiterate that the global order should be anchored on international law, the UN charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states,” Kamboj said. Stay tuned to India.com for all major news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Ukraine Says 9 Russian Warplanes Destroyed In Crimea Blasts

Live Updates

  • 7:08 AM IST

    India expresses concern over shelling near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: India expressed its concern over the reports of shelling near the fuel storage facility of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Ukraine and called for mutual restraint as the Russian military operations entered nearly six months. Addressing a UNSC Briefing, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said, ” India expresses its concern over the reports of shelling near the spent fuel storage facility of the Zaporizhya Nuclear Power Plant. We call for mutual restraint so as not to endanger the safety and security of nuclear facilities.”