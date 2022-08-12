Breaking News August 12 LIVE Updates: India raised concerned over reports of shelling near spent fuel storage facility of Zaphorizhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. “India expresses concern over reports of shelling near spent fuel storage facility of Zaphorizhya Nuclear Power Plant. We call for mutual restraint so as not to endanger safety and security of nuclear facilities: Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to UN at UNSC briefing on Ukraine,” Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to UN at UNSC briefing on Ukraine, said. “We continue to reiterate that the global order should be anchored on international law, the UN charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states,” Kamboj said. Stay tuned to India.com for all major news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Ukraine Says 9 Russian Warplanes Destroyed In Crimea Blasts